Global Industrial Company Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Achieves Record Profitability

Sales of $358.9 Million; Increased 3.2%

Operating Income Increased 27% to $33.5 Million; Operating Margin 9.3%

Board Declared $0.26 Dividend

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Performance Summary*

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share data)

Highlights Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 358.9 $ 347.8 $ 679.9 $ 671.2 Gross profit $ 133.0 $ 122.5 $ 245.1 $ 233.4 Gross margin 37.1 % 35.2 % 36.0 % 34.8 % Operating income from continuing operations $ 33.5 $ 26.4 $ 51.7 $ 43.8 Operating margin 9.3 % 7.6 % 7.6 % 6.5 % Net income from continuing operations $ 25.1 $ 20.2 $ 38.6 $ 33.3 Net income per diluted share from continuing operations $ 0.65 $ 0.52 $ 0.99 $ 0.86 Net income from discontinued operations $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 Net income per diluted share from discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01

* Global Industrial Company manages its business and reports using a 52-53 week fiscal year that ends at midnight on the Saturday closest to December 31. For clarity of presentation, fiscal years and quarters are described as if they ended on the last day of the respective calendar month. The actual fiscal quarters ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024, respectively. The second quarters of both 2025 and 2024 included 13 weeks and the first six months of both 2025 and 2024 included 26 weeks.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary:

Consolidated sales increased 3.2% to $358.9 million compared to $347.8 million last year.

Consolidated gross margin increased to 37.1%, a quarterly record, compared to 35.2% last year.

Consolidated operating income from continuing operations increased 26.9% to $33.5 million, a quarterly record, compared to $26.4 million last year.

Net income per diluted share from continuing operations increased 25.0% to $0.65 compared to $0.52 last year.

Year to Date Q2 2025 Financial Summary:

Consolidated sales increased 1.3% to $679.9 million compared to $671.2 million last year.

Consolidated gross margin increased to 36.0% compared to 34.8% last year.

Consolidated operating income from continuing operations increased 18.0% to $51.7 million compared to $43.8 million last year.

Net income per diluted share from continuing operations increased 15.1% to $0.99 compared to $0.86 last year.

Anesa Chaibi, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered a strong second quarter performance with record profitability, and I'm proud of how we executed across the business, especially given the market disruption and uncertainty caused by the current tariff environment. In the quarter, revenue increased to $358.9 million, up 3.2% over the year ago period, and we grew each month during the period, with performance driven by our largest strategic accounts. Gross margin was a record 37.1% in the second quarter, an increase of 190 basis points over the prior year, and operating income improved 26.9% to $33.5 million, a quarterly record for the company. Operating margin was 9.3%, and we generated strong cash flow."

"Global Industrial has a solid foundation for growth, and we have an opportunity to expand the addressable market we pursue. As we look to accelerate our performance, we will adopt a more intentional approach in how we go to market and manage the business. We remain proactive in managing our business, focusing on what we control to mitigate market disruptions and capitalize on opportunities that drive success for both our customers and our Company."

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total working capital of $206.7 million, cash and cash equivalents of $55.1 million, and excess availability under its credit facility of approximately $120.4 million. Operating cash flow provided by continuing operations in the quarter was $31.8 million. The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2025, payable on August 18, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call Details

Global Industrial Company will host a conference call and question and answer session on its second quarter 2025 results today, July 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com in the events section. The webcast will also be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Forward-Looking Statements

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 358.9 $ 347.8 $ 679.9 $ 671.2 Cost of sales 225.9 225.3 434.8 437.8 Gross profit 133.0 122.5 245.1 233.4 Gross margin 37.1 % 35.2 % 36.0 % 34.8 % Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 99.5 96.1 193.4 189.6 Operating income from continuing operations 33.5 26.4 51.7 43.8 Operating margin 9.3 % 7.6 % 7.6 % 6.5 % Interest and other (income) expense, net (0.3 ) 0.1 (0.2 ) 0.3 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 33.8 26.3 51.9 43.5 Provision for income taxes 8.7 6.1 13.3 10.2 Net income from continuing operations 25.1 20.2 38.6 33.3 Net income from discontinued operations 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 Net income $ 25.1 $ 20.3 $ 38.7 $ 33.5 Net income per common share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.52 $ 1.00 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.52 $ 0.99 $ 0.86 Net income per common share from discontinued operations: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.52 $ 1.00 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.52 $ 0.99 $ 0.87 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares: Basic 38.4 38.2 38.4 38.2 Diluted 38.4 38.4 38.4 38.4

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

(In millions)

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55.1 $ 44.6 Accounts receivable, net 156.8 126.5 Inventories 171.2 167.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10.9 14.4 Total current assets 394.0 352.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 19.4 19.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96.2 72.7 Goodwill and intangibles 65.9 65.7 Other assets 11.0 10.6 Total assets $ 586.5 $ 520.7 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 172.4 $ 154.3 Operating lease liabilities 14.9 14.1 Total current liabilities 187.3 168.4 Operating lease liabilities 92.1 69.0 Other liabilities 1.9 2.2 Shareholders' equity 305.2 281.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 586.5 $ 520.7

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited

(In millions)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income from continuing operations $ 38.6 $ 33.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3.8 3.8 Stock-based compensation 3.7 0.6 Provision for deferred taxes (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Change in working capital (11.3 ) (14.5 ) Other, net 0.6 1.9 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 35.1 25.0 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 0.0 0.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 35.1 25.2 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1.6 ) (2.2 ) Acquisition (4.0 ) 0.0 Net cash used in investing activities (5.6 ) (2.2 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (20.1 ) (19.2 ) Stock-based compensation share issuances, net 1.2 0.7 Net cash used in financing activities (18.9 ) (18.5 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (0.1 ) (0.1 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 10.5 4.4 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 44.6 34.4 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 55.1 $ 38.8

