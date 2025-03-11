New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company") is revolutionizing drug delivery through its proprietary sublingual technology, designed to rapidly deliver therapeutics while bypassing the gastrointestinal tract and liver. SmallCaps Daily sat down with CEO Kraig Higginson to learn more about Aspire's mission to enhance existing drugs-from fast-acting aspirin and ED treatments to hormonal therapies and supplements-while reducing side effects and improving patient outcomes. With multiple product launches expected this year and a focus on strategic licensing partnerships with major pharmaceutical players, Aspire Biopharma is positioning itself at the forefront of a $100 billion industry primed for innovation.

To read the full article, visit:

https://smallcapsdaily.com/aspire-biopharma-ceo-interview-disrupting-drug-delivery-with-sublingual-tech

About Aspire Biopharma, Inc.

Headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Aspire Biopharma has developed a disruptive technology through a Novel Soluble Formulation which addresses emergencies, drug efficacy, dosage management, and response time.

