WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, with the assistance of the Department of Government Efficiency, has canceled more than 400 additional grants across nine programs.The cancellation of funding allotted by the Biden administration for these 'unnecessary' programs will help save $1.7 billion, according to Zeldin. This marks the fourth round of EPA-DOGE partnered cancellations as the Administrator oversees a line-by-line review of spending, bringing the total taxpayer dollars saved to more than $2 billion.'Working hand-in-hand with DOGE to rein in wasteful federal spending, EPA has saved more than $2 billion in taxpayer money,' said Zeldin. 'It is our commitment at EPA to be exceptional stewards of tax dollars.'The EPA Administrator has been working with other agencies to establish accountability and oversight regarding $20 billion parked at a financial institution by the Biden Administration in a rushed effort to obligate money with reduced oversight. The Justice Department and FBI are investigating and the money is currently frozen by the financial institution.Further, Zeldin cancelled grants and contracts related to DEI and environmental justice in the first round of spending cuts, terminated a $50 million Biden-era environmental justice grant to the Climate Justice Alliance, and ended more than $1 million in media subscriptions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX