WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) said, for 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $0.70 - $0.90, revised from prior guidance range of $0.40 - $0.80. Net sales are projected in a range of $31.3 - $31.7 billion, updated from prior guidance of $30.6 - $31.0 billion.Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.22 compared to $0.07. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.3% to $145 million. Net loss for the second quarter was $3 million compared to a net loss of $15 million. Net loss per share was $0.05 compared to net loss per share of $0.25. Net sales increased 4.9% to $8.2 billion.Shares of United Natural Foods are up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX