WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, department store chain Kohl's Corp. (KSS) initiated its earnings, sales growth and comp sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.10 to $0.60 per share on a net sales decline of 5 to 7 percent, with comparable sales decline of 4 to 6 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue decline of 1.35 percent to $15.36 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Kohl's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.125 per share, payable April 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX