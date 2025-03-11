Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") with a new strategic investor in the Company (the "Investor") operating in various electrification and manufacturing sectors. The Company has received a completed subscription agreement and is proceeding through the closing process. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 25,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") to the Investor at an issue price of $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of $4,250,000.

Hillcrest will update and advise further details to the market on closing.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months following the date of issuance of the Warrant. No finders' fees are expected to be paid as part of this Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for further development of its technology, marketing of its products to potential customers, investor relations activities, retirement of existing accounts payable, and general working capital.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities of the Company referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is an energy technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements related to the completion of the Private Placement, which remain subject to the ordinary conditions of completion of a Private Placement, including receipt of funds, as well as non-objection of the placement by regulatory authorities including the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244093

SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.