Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company"), an innovative clean technology company specializing in power conversion technologies, is pleased to announce the engagement of Martin City Studios, LLC (the "Consultant").

Hillcrest has entered into an investor relations agreement with the Consultant dated January 28, 2026 (the "IR Agreement") pursuant to which the Consultant and its affiliates will provide the Company with various advertising and promotional services including professionally produced interviews, distribution across investor networks, and syndication through financial platforms (collectively, the "Services").

The Services will be provided on platforms managed by the Consultant and its affiliates, including The Ellis Martin Report and South Florida's True Oldies Channel, which is broadcast daily at 9:30 a.m. on 95.9 FM / 106.9 FM (and WSVU 960 AM). In addition to terrestrial radio, the Services include distribution to a variety of other high-impact venues such as Bloomberg, TuneIn Radio, iHeartRadio, Dow Jones, Yahoo Finance, and Apple News.

The Company's engagement of the Consultant is for select interviews and distribution commencing on January 29, 2026. The engagement of the Services is expected to end on July 29, 2026.

The Services will be performed by Ellis Martin, on behalf of the Consultant. Mr. Martin has a business address located at 5203 Juan Tabo Blvd., Suite 2b Albuquerque New Mexico, USA 87111 and can be contacted at +1-505-358-1538. Each of Mr. Martin and the Consultant are at arm's length from the Company.

In consideration of the Services, the Company has agreed to pay $6,000 USD to the Consultant. The interviews are pre-recorded and professionally edited. The Services will be conducted and aired at the direction of the Company.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a Canadian clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future.

Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF," and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI." For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

