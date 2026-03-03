Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company") today announces the engagement of Empire Market Ventures LLC as an investor relations consultant, and that CEO Don Currie will present live at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 5ᵗʰ, 2026.

Hillcrest has entered into an investor relations agreement with Empire Market Ventures (the "Consultant") dated March 2, 2026 (the "IR Agreement") pursuant to which the Consultant and its affiliates will provide the Company with investor relations services including market awareness campaigns, investor outreach, and promotional services (collectively, the "Services").

The Services will be provided through platforms and channels managed by the Consultant and its affiliates, targeting retail and institutional investor audiences. The Services will include digital marketing and investor awareness campaigns conducted through social media platforms (including Facebook, Instagram, X, Reddit, Telegram and StockTwits), SMS and email marketing to opt-in investor databases, iOS app push notifications, interviews and podcast features, video production and branded content creation, custom landing pages, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising campaigns and news article distribution across financial media domains.

The Company's engagement of the Consultant is for investor relations services commencing on March 2, 2026. The engagement of the Services is expected to end on June 2, 2026.

The Services will be performed by Austin Daniels, on behalf of the Consultant. Empire Market Ventures, LLC, 40 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005. Telephone: 929-251-5090. Each of Austin Daniels and Consultant are at arm's length from the Company.

In consideration of the Services, the Company has agreed to pay $100,000 USD to the Consultant. The Services will be conducted at the direction of the Company.

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference - March 5ᵗʰ, 2026

Hillcrest CEO Don Currie will present live at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 5ᵗʰ, 2026.

DATE: March 5ᵗʰ, 2026

TIME: 11:00 - 11:30 AM ET

LINK: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: HLRTF) (CSE: HEAT)

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Other Updates

Hillcrest also announces the grant of 790,000 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to consultants of the Company. The RSUs are being granted in relation to performance in 2026 and will vest as performance criteria are completed. The RSUs and any underlying shares in the capital of the Company are subject to a four month hold pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a Canadian clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future.

Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF," and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI." For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER Hne AS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

