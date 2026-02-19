Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Otmar Bitsche as Vice President of European Business Development. Mr. Bitsche most recently served as Director of E-Mobility at Porsche AG, where he built the company's e-mobility organization from the ground up and led it from 2012 until his retirement in December 2025. His experience across electric vehicles, high-voltage powertrains, battery systems, EV fast charging, and energy storage directly supports Hillcrest's commercialization efforts across each of these sectors.

Mr. Bitsche's 30+ year career spans the full evolution of the EV industry. He began in power electronics before leading electric vehicle programs at Steyr-Daimler-Puch (now Magna Fahrzeugtechnik) and Temic (Smart EV). At DaimlerChrysler, he rose to senior management overseeing battery systems, electrical powertrains, and storage systems, leading series development of the S-Class hybrid drive. At Porsche, he was instrumental in the Mission E project that became the Taycan, developed the industry's first 800-volt vehicle architecture and charging infrastructure, and oversaw vehicles including the 918 Spyder and the high-power battery system for the 911 GTS t-hybrid. He maintains an extensive network across European automotive OEMs, Tier One suppliers, battery companies, and energy companies.

"Otmar built Porsche's e-mobility organization and architected its 800-volt platform - he knows what it takes to bring advanced technology from concept to series production," said Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest. "His relationships across the European automotive and energy sectors, combined with hands-on experience in EV charging and energy storage, make him the right person to drive our ZVS technology into production platforms across multiple markets."

"Hillcrest's ZVS technology addresses a real and growing need across the electrification value chain - the ability to achieve higher power conversion efficiency while reducing system-level costs," said Otmar Bitsche. "Having spent my career pushing the boundaries of what's possible in electric vehicles, fast charging, and energy storage, I recognize the transformative potential of this technology across multiple applications. I look forward to working with European OEMs, Tier One suppliers, and energy infrastructure partners to bring ZVS into production platforms where it can deliver measurable advantages in efficiency, performance, and cost."

Strengthening Hillcrest's European Team

Hillcrest's ZVS traction inverter has achieved 99.7% peak efficiency in automotive OEM testing, with greater than 99% efficiency across 90% of the operating range. The technology also delivers superior EMI performance and significant reductions in component sizing, lowering system cost and weight. Throughout 2025, the Company completed extensive validation testing with multiple automotive OEMs and Tier One suppliers, and these results have led to advanced commercial discussions with several global entities exploring pathways to monetize ZVS technology in the automotive sector.

Mr. Bitsche joins a strong European team that Hillcrest has built over the past four + years. Harald Hengstenberger, Managing Director and Owner of Systematec GmbH, has partnered with Hillcrest since the early stages of ZVS technology development, and his firm now operates as Hillcrest's Automotive Center of Excellence in Germany, leading prototype development and customer validation of ZVS inverter technology across Europe. Dr. Heinz-Georg Burghoff, Hillcrest's Commercialization Consultant, brings over 20 years of DaimlerChrysler AG experience in electric/electronic development and battery technology strategy. Together, Mr. Hengstenberger, Dr. Burghoff, and Mr. Bitsche form a dedicated European commercial team with deep, complementary expertise across power electronics engineering, automotive product strategy, and business development - positioned to drive Hillcrest's ZVS technology into production across the automotive and broader electrification sectors.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is an energy technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future.

