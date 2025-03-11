WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has approved a liquefied natural gas export permit extension for Delfin LNG LLC, granting additional time for the company to commence exports from the project proposed for offshore Louisiana.The permit extension, which had been delayed by the Biden administration, was announced by Secretary Wright in his opening remarks at CERAWeek in Houston.'While the previous administration pursued a strategy of energy subtraction, I am proud to be working with President Trump to advance a strategy of energy addition - embracing all forms of energy that are affordable, reliable and secure,' said Secretary Wright. 'The positive energy and renewed enthusiasm for U.S. leadership in energy exports from our allies and trading partners here at CERAWeek is palpable, and I am thrilled to sign this order to help another U.S. LNG project advance.'The issuance to Delfin marks the fourth LNG-related approval from DOE since President Donald Trump took office, following an export approval to Commonwealth LNG, an order on rehearing removing barriers for the use of LNG as bunkering fuel, and an approval providing the Golden Pass LNG terminal more time to commence exports.'With this decision, I am pleased to see DOE help this project progress after the regulatory setbacks it faced during the Biden administration,' said Tala Goudarzi, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management.Delfin, majority-owned by Fairwood Peninsula, Talisman Global Alternative Master, L.P. and Talisman Global Capital Master, L.P., is seeking to reach a final investment decision later this year and have construction begin on its offshore floating LNG vessel, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.Monday's order extends the commencement date for Delfin's export authorization for exports of up to 1.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement countries to June 1, 2029.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX