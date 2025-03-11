BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) said it expects a meaningful reduction in non-GAAP operating loss for 2025 compared to 2024. The company said its 2025 financial projections reflect anticipated cost and expense trends, including, among others, the impact of lease commitments. Gaotu noted that it is committed to providing investors with accurate and transparent disclosures.Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The company offers learning services and educational content & digitalized learning products.Shares of Gaotu Techedu are up 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX