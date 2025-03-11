Telness Tech is excited to announce the availability of their services to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) on the T-Mobile network, one of the world's most advanced mobile networks with nationwide 5G Standalone. This opportunity allows for the integration of Telness Tech's BSS/OSS platform with T-Mobile's 5G network, helping MVNOs in the U.S. to launch and grow their services.

From the left, Martina Klingvall Founder and CEO of Telness Tech, Dan Thygesen SVP T-Mobile Product, Partnerships Growth and head of Wholesale Innovation (Photo: Business Wire)

This marks an important step for Telness Tech in the U.S. market. By using Telness Tech's software with T-Mobile's 5G network, MVNOs can streamline operations, automate processes, and improve customer experiences.

Martina Klingvall, CEO and Founder of Telness Tech, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration saying: "Working with T-Mobile is a significant milestone for Telness Tech as we expand our international presence. This association combines our automation-first platform with T-Mobile's advanced 5G network, helping MVNOs succeed in the competitive world-wide telecom market."

Telness Tech's services are paving the way for MVNOs to enter the market with flexibility, scalability, and customer-centricity all on the T-Mobile network.

Dan Thygesen,SVP T-Mobile Product, Partnerships Growth and head of Wholesale Innovation, added: "Working with Telness Tech highlights T-Mobile's commitment to innovation and supporting MVNOs with advanced tools and infrastructure. Together we're enabling MVNOs to harness the power of America's largest 5G network, setting the stage for excellent connectivity and customer experiences."

About Telness Tech

Telness Tech is international software company behind the highest-rated digital mobile operator in Europe, Telness, (4.9/5 on Trustpilot) and was originally founded in 2016. Telness Tech enables cloud-based mobile operators (MVNOs) and other telecommunications companies to launch fully digital user-centric solutions that maximize customer satisfaction and minimize costs through full automation.

