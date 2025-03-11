Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (WKN: A3E4MS) (the "Company") announced on February 24, 2025 the successful acquisition of Hunter Sales Co Pty Ltd. ("HSCPL"), along with its flagship product, Sales Buddi. The Company wishes to announce today that Jonah Hicks, the founder of HSCPL, has been appointed a director and senior vice president of the Company, and provide additional information about HSCPL.

The acquisition of HSCPL marks a significant development in the Company's expansion into AI-driven business innovation, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing business fundamentals with advanced technology.

The principal product of HSCPL is Sales Buddi, a groundbreaking AI-powered sales coaching platform product that equips sales professionals with advanced training and task management systems aimed at boosting performance and streamlining customer interactions. Utilizing OpenAI technology, Sales Buddi delivers a personalized coaching experience, tailored to individual sales professionals, ultimately enhancing their motivation and effectiveness. The platform offers continuous support for both real-time sales efforts and the follow-up interactions essential to effective sales efforts.

Mr. Hicks, the founder of HSCPL and the creator Sales Buddi, will play a central role in shaping the future of this technology within the Company. At just 33 years old, Hicks has established himself as a prominent figure in the integration of AI within sales training and culture-building. His prior success in selling his first business (Instyle Solar of Australia, a solar panel installation company) for $20 million showcases his adeptness at nurturing high-performing sales teams. Hicks has guided over 1,000 sales professionals in applying his proven methodologies, improving the sales process into a more enjoyable and efficient experience.

In Hicks' words, "Sales Buddi was created to address a critical gap in the market-salespeople need a daily tool that helps them stay focused, motivated, and successful. By joining Clara Technologies, we are positioning Sales Buddi to empower even more sales professionals, helping them develop the skills and systems they need to succeed and thrive."

HSCPL was incorporated in Australia on September 8, 2023. HSCPL is a start up that to date has been principally financed by Mr. Hicks. The Company anticipates that the Sales Buddi product will be formally launched as a public beta by mid-April.

Sales Buddi is part of the Company's broader vision to redefine business-customer engagement. By integrating Sales Buddi's innovative AI technology into the Company's streamlined sales tools, the Company is seeking to transform the way sales teams manage data, connect with customers, and close deals. Together with Sales Buddi, the Company's suite of AI-driven solutions encompasses sales data analysis, automated follow-up systems, and personalized promotion strategies designed to enhance customer engagement and increase sales results for its users.

The Company also wishes to announce the departure of Vladimir Vinogradov, who is resigning today as a director and officer of the Company. The board of directors thanks Mr. Vinogradov for his service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Lastly, the Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement with Fairfax Partners Inc. Inc. ("Fairfax"), a Vancouver-based service provider that is arm's length to the Company. Fairfax will provide investor relations and marketing services to the Company to support the Company's growth and shareholder communications.

The agreement with Fairfax has an initial term of twelve months, and either party can terminate on 30 days' notice. The agreement commenced on March 6, 2025, and includes a setup fee of $5,000 and a monthly advisory fee of $7,500.

Forward-Looking Statements; Disclaimers:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. No assurances can be made that the Sales Buddi product will generate revenue for the Company. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. There can be no guarantee that the acquisition of HSCPL will be completed.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

