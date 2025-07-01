Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (FSE: 4BH) (WKN: A3E4MS) ("Clara" or the "Company"), an innovator in enterprise-level Quantum and AI solutions, is pleased to announce the official launch of its flagship Quantum and AI-powered mobile sales coaching platform, Sales Buddi, now live and available for download on the Apple App Store.

Launching on the App Store-a platform that sees over 650 million weekly active users globally-gives Sales Buddi immediate exposure to a massive audience of mobile-first professionals seeking performance tools that fit seamlessly into their workflow.

This public launch marks a major milestone in Clara's mission to redefine how sales professionals train, perform, and succeed in a competitive landscape. Sales Buddi combines smart psychology, gamified coaching, and a quantum-enhanced AI engine to deliver highly personalized sales support at scale.

"Sales Buddi isn't just another sales app-it's an AI-powered teammate," said Jonah Hicks, Founder of Sales Buddi. "With quantum-backed optimization, it helps users adapt faster, sell smarter, and close more often."

Powered by Quantum Intelligence

At the core of Sales Buddi is Clara's advanced Quantum-AI infrastructure, which enables the platform to analyze user behavior, predict buyer intent, and generate optimized follow-up strategies faster and more accurately than traditional AI.

By tapping into quantum-enhanced machine learning, Sales Buddi:

Simulates thousands of sales scenarios in real time.

Tailors coaching responses based on user-specific personality types.

Delivers strategic follow-up reminders based on customer sentiment and appointment context.

Built for Real-World Selling

Sales Buddi was developed with one goal in mind: to fill the gap left by outdated sales coaching and disconnected CRM tools. The app offers everything a sales rep needs-from live training prompts to daily mindset support-right from their phone.

Key Features:

Quantum-AI Sales Engine - Supercharged processing to generate personalized coaching, responses, and customer engagement cues.

- Supercharged processing to generate personalized coaching, responses, and customer engagement cues. Sales Personality Profiling - Onboarding quiz identifies one of six sales personalities, shaping a custom coaching style.

- Onboarding quiz identifies one of six sales personalities, shaping a custom coaching style. Strategy Journal - Input appointment insights and get AI-generated next steps that align with customer goals.

- Input appointment insights and get AI-generated next steps that align with customer goals. Motivation-First Design - Built to coach, encourage, and hold reps accountable with actionable micro-wins daily.

About Clara Technologies Corp

Clara Technologies Corp is a forward-thinking enterprise technology company developing AI and quantum-enhanced tools to optimize business performance. Its flagship platform Sales Buddi is designed to transform how companies approach sales training, operational intelligence, and employee development.

For more information about Clara Technologies Corp and Sales Buddi, visit https://claratech.ca.

