Ainos, Inc.: Ainos and ASE Partner to Power AI Scent Digitization in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Harnessing AI-Powered Scent Digitization for Smarter, Safer, and More Sustainable Factories

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven scent digitization, has announced a strategic collaboration with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), the world's largest provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. This partnership aims to revolutionize semiconductor manufacturing by leveraging Ainos' patented AI Nose technology to analyze airborne chemicals into "Smell IDs", enhancing process efficiency, environmental safety, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance.

With this collaboration, Ainos takes a major step in its mission to digitize scent - expanding its expertise from healthcare applications to industrial automation. AI Nose, originally developed for volatile organic compound (VOC) detection in medical diagnostics, is now expanding to smart factories. By unlocking insights from invisible chemical patterns in the air, AI Nose has the potential to improve manufacturing precision, reduce waste, and drive sustainable operations.

In Japanese semiconductor manufacturing facilities, AI Nose has successfully identified 22 different VOCs with nearly 80% accuracy, proving its potential to enhance real-time safety monitoring and environmental analysis.

In robotics, Ainos has recently formed a strategic collaboration with ugo, Inc., Japan's largest service robot company, to develop the world's first robot with a sense of smell, further unlocking robot's capabilities in industrial safety, public security and more.

Revolutionizing Semiconductor Manufacturing with AI-Enhanced Air Intelligence

In semiconductor production, airborne chemicals and VOCs have traditionally been overlooked, despite their impact on process stability, equipment longevity, and environmental conditions. With this partnership, Ainos and ASE will work to integrate AI-powered VOC detection into ASE's smart factories, transforming air composition data into actionable insights that will:

• Optimize manufacturing processes by detecting subtle changes in air chemistry.

• Enable predictive maintenance by identifying early signs of material wear, oxidation, and contamination.

• Enhance environmental monitoring to meet stringent ESG regulations and improve workplace safety.

ASE, a global leader in semiconductor smart manufacturing, operates 46 fully automated "lights-out" factories and is now taking the next step by integrating AI-powered air intelligence into its advanced manufacturing systems.

"This announcement reinforces ASE's commitment to AI-driven manufacturing, environmental safety, and ESG excellence. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation together with Ainos by digitizing scent that will help enhance operational efficiency while advancing sustainability," says Dr Tien Wu, CEO of ASE.

"AI Nose represents the next evolution in digitizing smell, expanding from healthcare into industrial applications," said Chun-Hsien (Eddy) Tsai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ainos. "By harnessing airborne chemical data, we are opening a new frontier in smart manufacturing. Partnering with ASE allows us to transform air chemistry into Smell ID, a real-time insights that empower factories operate cleaner, safer, and smarter."

How AI Nose Will Enhance Smart Factory Operations

1. Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring for Safer Work Environments

• Continuous VOC & gas detection: AI-powered electric nose monitors air composition in real-time, ensuring workplace safety.

• Early hazard prevention: Detects chemical leaks, oxidation, and contamination before they become critical risks.

2. AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance & Energy Efficiency

• Smart equipment monitoring: Identifies early signs of overheating, material fatigue, and inefficiencies, preventing costly failures.

• Optimized energy usage: Detects gas inefficiencies and leaks, reducing waste and cutting operational costs.

3. Precision Process Control & Yield Optimization

• Enhanced semiconductor packaging integrity: AI Nose helps improve product reliability and reduce defects.

• Advanced process monitoring: Provides real-time insights for quality control and process optimization.

• Seamless integration: Works with existing automation and analytics platforms to enhance decision-making.

4. Strengthening ESG Compliance & Sustainable Manufacturing

• Automated emissions monitoring: Ensures compliance with global ESG regulations and strengthens corporate sustainability efforts.

• VOC emission tracking: Supports transparent environmental reporting and boosts investor confidence.

• Enabling greener factories: Contributes to sustainable Industry 4.0 initiatives with AI-driven environmental intelligence.

Next Steps: Technology Validation & Market Expansion

Under a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Ainos and ASE will:

• Refine AI-powered VOC detection for semiconductor packaging and testing environments.

• Plan large-scale deployment of AI Nose across ASE's operations.

• Explore broader industrial applications for AI-driven air intelligence.

This collaboration will strengthen Ainos' position as a pioneer in AI-powered smart factory solutions, transforming air chemistry into a new category of actionable manufacturing data. By expanding beyond healthcare, Ainos is unlocking new revenue opportunities while positioning AI Nose as a game-changer for intelligent, sustainable manufacturing.

As industries worldwide accelerate AI-driven automation and ESG-focused operations, Ainos is at the forefront-delivering scalable, high-impact AI solutions for the next generation of intelligent factories.

