Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2025.
TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in February 2025, compared with 24 in the previous month and 11 in February 2024. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, 10 Canadian depository receipts, and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2025 increased 32% compared to the previous month, but were down 62% compared to February 2024. The total number of financings in February 2025 was 53, compared with 43 the previous month and 32 in February 2024.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were four new issuers on TSXV in February 2025, compared with none in the previous month and three in February 2024. The new listings were two Capital Pool Companies, one oil & gas company, and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2025 decreased 3% compared to the previous month, but were up 83% compared to February 2024. There were 88 financings in February 2025, compared with 107 in the previous month and 86 in February 2024.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|February 2025
|January 2025
|February 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,861
|1,844
|1,815
|New Issuers Listed
|25
|24
|11
|IPOs
|14
|20
|7
|Graduates from TSXV
|1
|2
|3
|Issues Listed
|2,507
|2,481
|2,483
|IPO Financings Raised
|$50,000,020
|$272,401,080
|$59,265,889
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$624,611,545
|$440,516,929
|$2,807,980,916
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$404,709,540
|$102,051,400
|$2,502,200
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,079,321,105
|$814,969,409
|$2,869,749,005
|Total Number of Financings
|53
|43
|32
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,145,266,065,041
|$5,059,489,703,173
|$4,246,449,548,081
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|49
|20
|+145.0
|IPOs
|34
|15
|+126.7
|Graduates from TSXV
|3
|4
|-25.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$322,401,100
|$76,060,957
|+323.9
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$1,065,128,474
|$2,977,300,067
|-64.2
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$506,760,940
|$34,114,500
|+1,385.5
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,894,290,514
|$3,087,475,524
|-38.6
|Total Number of Financings
|96
|63
|+52.4
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,145,266,065,041
|$4,246,449,548,081
|+21.2
TSX Venture Exchange**
|February 2025
|January 2025
|February 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,820
|1,826
|1,895
|New Issuers Listed
|4
|0
|3
|IPOs
|2
|0
|2
|Graduates to TSX
|1
|2
|3
|Issues Listed
|1,888
|1,895
|1,976
|IPO Financings Raised
|$517,500
|$0
|$550,000
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$265,793,432
|$24,990,279
|$14,246,776
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$249,357,290
|$508,801,867
|$267,430,014
|Total Financings Raised
|$515,668,222
|$533,792,146
|$282,226,790
|Total Number of Financings
|88
|107
|86
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$90,197,704,835
|$91,736,201,903
|$68,063,950,271
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|4
|10
|-60.0
|IPOs
|2
|5
|-60.0
|Graduates to TSX
|3
|4
|-25.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$517,500
|$1,226,100
|-57.8
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$290,783,711
|$80,436,521
|+261.5
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$758,159,157
|$552,480,608
|+37.2
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,049,460,368
|$634,143,229
|+65.5
|Total Number of Financings
|195
|210
|-7.1
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$90,197,704,835
|$68,063,950,271
|+32.5
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|ABRA
|Advanced Micro Devices CDR (CAD Hedged)
|AMD
|Alphabet CDR (CAD Hedged)
|GOOG
|Amazon.com CDR (CAD Hedged)
|AMZN
|Apple CDR (CAD Hedged)
|AAPL
|Berkshire Hathaway CDR (CAD Hedged)
|BRK
|BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLC
|BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLY
|BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLP
|BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLE
|BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLF
|BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLV
|BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLI
|BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLB
|BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLR
|BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLK
|BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF
|ZXLU
|Costco CDR (CAD Hedged)
|COST
|Desjardins Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|DMEE
|Global X Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Index ETF
|MTRX
|Meta CDR (CAD Hedged)
|META
|Microsoft CDR (CAD Hedged)
|MSFT
|Nvidia CDR (CAD Hedged)
|NVDA
|Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF
|RGBM
|Tesla CDR (CAD Hedged)
|TSLA
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|AMV II Capital Corporation
|AMV.P
|Fraser Big Sky Capital Corp.
|FRAS.P
|Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.
|LTC
|Scandium International Mining Corp.
|SCY
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244054
SOURCE: TMX Group Limited