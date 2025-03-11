Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2025.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in February 2025, compared with 24 in the previous month and 11 in February 2024. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, 10 Canadian depository receipts, and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2025 increased 32% compared to the previous month, but were down 62% compared to February 2024. The total number of financings in February 2025 was 53, compared with 43 the previous month and 32 in February 2024.

There were four new issuers on TSXV in February 2025, compared with none in the previous month and three in February 2024. The new listings were two Capital Pool Companies, one oil & gas company, and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2025 decreased 3% compared to the previous month, but were up 83% compared to February 2024. There were 88 financings in February 2025, compared with 107 in the previous month and 86 in February 2024.

Toronto Stock Exchange



February 2025 January 2025 February 2024 Issuers Listed 1,861 1,844 1,815 New Issuers Listed 25 24 11 IPOs 14 20 7 Graduates from TSXV 1 2 3 Issues Listed 2,507 2,481 2,483 IPO Financings Raised $50,000,020 $272,401,080 $59,265,889 Secondary Financings Raised $624,611,545 $440,516,929 $2,807,980,916 Supplemental Financings Raised $404,709,540 $102,051,400 $2,502,200 Total Financings Raised $1,079,321,105 $814,969,409 $2,869,749,005 Total Number of Financings 53 43 32 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,145,266,065,041 $5,059,489,703,173 $4,246,449,548,081

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 49 20 +145.0 IPOs 34 15 +126.7 Graduates from TSXV 3 4 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $322,401,100 $76,060,957 +323.9 Secondary Financings Raised $1,065,128,474 $2,977,300,067 -64.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $506,760,940 $34,114,500 +1,385.5 Total Financings Raised $1,894,290,514 $3,087,475,524 -38.6 Total Number of Financings 96 63 +52.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,145,266,065,041 $4,246,449,548,081 +21.2

TSX Venture Exchange **



February 2025 January 2025 February 2024 Issuers Listed 1,820 1,826 1,895 New Issuers Listed 4 0 3 IPOs 2 0 2 Graduates to TSX 1 2 3 Issues Listed 1,888 1,895 1,976 IPO Financings Raised $517,500 $0 $550,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $265,793,432 $24,990,279 $14,246,776 Supplemental Financings Raised $249,357,290 $508,801,867 $267,430,014 Total Financings Raised $515,668,222 $533,792,146 $282,226,790 Total Number of Financings 88 107 86 Market Cap Listed Issues $90,197,704,835 $91,736,201,903 $68,063,950,271

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 4 10 -60.0 IPOs 2 5 -60.0 Graduates to TSX 3 4 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $517,500 $1,226,100 -57.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $290,783,711 $80,436,521 +261.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $758,159,157 $552,480,608 +37.2 Total Financings Raised $1,049,460,368 $634,143,229 +65.5 Total Number of Financings 195 210 -7.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $90,197,704,835 $68,063,950,271 +32.5

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AbraSilver Resource Corp. ABRA Advanced Micro Devices CDR (CAD Hedged) AMD Alphabet CDR (CAD Hedged) GOOG Amazon.com CDR (CAD Hedged) AMZN Apple CDR (CAD Hedged) AAPL Berkshire Hathaway CDR (CAD Hedged) BRK BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF ZXLC BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF ZXLY BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF ZXLP BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF ZXLE BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLF BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF ZXLV BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLI BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLB BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF ZXLR BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF ZXLK BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF ZXLU Costco CDR (CAD Hedged) COST Desjardins Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF DMEE Global X Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Index ETF MTRX Meta CDR (CAD Hedged) META Microsoft CDR (CAD Hedged) MSFT Nvidia CDR (CAD Hedged) NVDA Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF RGBM Tesla CDR (CAD Hedged) TSLA

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AMV II Capital Corporation AMV.P Fraser Big Sky Capital Corp. FRAS.P Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. LTC Scandium International Mining Corp. SCY

