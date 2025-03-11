HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has received the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the second year in a row that HCLTech has received the recognition.

"HCLTech has institutionalized high standards of governance and transparency across its business. It is gratifying to receive this recognition for our commitment to conducting ourselves ethically in everything we do," said Olaf Casperson, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at HCLTech.

"Congratulations to HCLTech for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair at Ethisphere.

To receive this recognition, HCLTech was evaluated by the World's Most Ethical Companies® assessment, which requires companies to provide more than 240 proof points related to ethics and compliance, governance, a culture of ethics, environmental and social impact, and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 220,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2024 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311047182/en/

Contacts:

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas

meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA

elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, ANZ

james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India

nitin-shukla@hcltech.com