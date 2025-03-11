CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR, AMC.AX) and Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) announced Tuesday that the combination of the two companies has received the U.S. Antitrust clearance following the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.The expiration of the waiting period satisfies another closing condition necessary for completing the combination.The companies also confirm that a number of additional approvals have been received from regulatory authorities in recent weeks, including antitrust clearances from China and Brazil.The company added that progress toward obtaining remaining regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions is well advanced. The companies inked the merger agreement in mid-November 2024 and continue to expect transaction to close in the middle of calendar year 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX