Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods to Resume Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF) ("Organto" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the market open on Wednesday March, 12, 2025.

Steve Bromley, Chair and CEO of the Company commented, "I am very happy to announce to our shareholders that we have finally completed all steps required to have our stock reinstated for trading. We appreciate the support and understanding of our shareholders and our team members who have supported us during this reinstatement process, and we look forward to continuing to build our business focused on serving healthy food products to health-conscious consumers. Even though we have not had the benefit of a liquid market for many months, we have worked very hard to turn around the business operations of the Company (see news release of March 7, 2025). Now that we have brought the Company up to date with its financial and related filings, we fully intend to recapitalize the Company and put it in a solid position to build on the business momentum we have achieved."

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-lighter business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting the reinstatement of the Company's common shares for trading on the TSXV and the goal to continue to build the Company's healthy foods business including the recapitalization of the business. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation, the assumption that no unforeseen circumstances will arise that would cause the Company's common shares not to be reinstated for trading on the TSXV and the changes that have been implemented in the business will have the desired outcome. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of the Company's annual and interim management's discussion and analysis filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Organto does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

