The Dow Chemical Company: Dow Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offer

MIDLAND, Mich., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dow Chemical Company ("TDCC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), today announced the early results of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash certain of its debt securities and certain debt securities of Rohm and Haas Company ("Rohm and Hass") and Union Carbide Corporation ("UCC"), each a wholly owned subsidiary of TDCC, listed in the table below (collectively, the "Securities"). The Tender Offer was made pursuant to TDCC's Offer to Purchase, dated February 25, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase"), which sets forth a more comprehensive description of the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

According to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offer (the "Depository and Information Agent"), $1,101,175,000 aggregate principal amount of the Securities denominated in U.S. dollars and €504,493,000 aggregate principal amount of the Securities denominated in euro were validly tendered prior to or at the Early Participation Date and not validly withdrawn. The table below provides certain information about the Tender Offer, including the aggregate principal amount of each series of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Participation Date.

Title of Securities Security Identifier(s) Original

Issuer Principal Amount

Outstanding Acceptance

Priority

Level Purchase

Consideration

Acceptance Sublimit Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered as of

the Early Participation

Date (1) 0.500% Notes Due 2027 ISIN: XS2122485845 TDCC €1,000,000,000 1 €500,000,000 €504,493,000 7.850% Debentures Due

2029 CUSIP: 775371AU1 ISIN: US775371AU10 Rohm and

Haas $595,078,000 2 None $284,030,000 7.375% Debentures Due

2029 CUSIP: 260543BJ1 ISIN: US260543BJ10 TDCC $778,773,000 3 None $235,733,000 6.300% Notes Due 2033 CUSIP: 260543DG5 ISIN: US260543DG52 TDCC $600,000,000 4 None $241,704,000 9.400% Notes Due 2039 CUSIP: 260543BY8 ISIN: US260543BY86 TDCC $557,943,000 5 $100,000,000 $291,179,000 7.750% Debentures Due

2096 CUSIP: 905581AS3 ISIN: US905581AS39 UCC $135,172,000 6 None $48,529,000

(1) As reported by the Depository and Information Agent.

Pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer, TDCC will accept for payment up to the Tender Cap Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as shown in the table above and in accordance with the Acceptance Priority Levels and subject to the Acceptance Sublimits. Because the aggregate purchase price of the Securities validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date exceeds the Tender Cap, TDCC does not expect to accept any further tenders of Securities.

The withdrawal deadline for the Tender Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 10, 2025 and has not been extended. Accordingly, previously tendered Securities may not be withdrawn, subject to applicable law. The pricing of the Total Consideration for each series of Securities is expected to occur at or about 10:00 a.m., New York City time (3:00 p.m., London time), on March 11, 2025 (the "Reference Yield and FX Determination Date").

Pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer, TDCC has exercised its option to accept for payment Securities that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date promptly after the Early Participation Date. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, holders whose Securities were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date, and are accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer, will receive the applicable Total Consideration for each $1,000 or €1,000 principal amount of such Securities in cash on the early settlement date, which is expected to be March 13, 2025 (the "Early Settlement Date"). In addition to the applicable Total Consideration, such holders will be paid the Accrued Interest. Interest will cease to accrue on the Early Settlement Date for all Securities that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date, and that are accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer.

Securities that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Early Participation Date and are accepted in the Tender Offer will be purchased, retired and canceled on the Early Settlement Date.

Our obligation to accept for payment and to pay for any of the Securities validly tendered in the Tender Offer is not subject to any minimum amount of Securities being tendered, but is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions, described in the Offer to Purchase, including the Financing Condition. All such conditions to the Tender Offer have been satisfied or waived. TDCC reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to amend, extend or terminate the Tender Offer at any time in its sole discretion.

In connection with the Tender Offer, TDCC has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. to act as joint lead dealer managers (together, the "Joint Lead Dealer Managers"), and RBC Capital Markets, LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC to act as co-dealer managers (together, the "Co-Dealer Managers" and together with the Joint Lead Dealer Managers, the "Dealer Managers") in connection with the Tender Offer. Questions and requests for assistance regarding the terms of the Tender Offer should be directed to Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at +1 (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at +1 (888) HSBC-4LM (toll-free). Copies of the Offer to Purchase and any amendments or supplements to the foregoing may be obtained from the Depositary and Information Agent, by calling (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers only) or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free) (for all others) or via [email protected].

None of Dow Inc., TDCC, Rohm and Haas, UCC, the Depositary and Information Agent, the Dealer Managers or the trustee under the indentures governing the Securities, or any of their respective affiliates, is making any recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Securities in response to the Tender Offer, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their Securities and, if so, the principal amount of Securities as to which action is to be taken. Holders should consult their tax, accounting, financial and legal advisers regarding the tax, accounting, financial and legal consequences of participating or declining to participate in the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is only being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the Offer to Purchase. This press release is neither an offer to purchase or sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any Securities in the Tender Offer or any other securities of TDCC, Rohm and Haas or UCC. The Tender Offer is not being made to holders of Securities in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of TDCC, Rohm and Haas or UCC by the Dealer Managers, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

