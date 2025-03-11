Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt die Chance auf +100 % Kurspotenzial hat!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRDH | ISIN: US00091G1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.03.25
16:26 Uhr
13,530 US-Dollar
+0,355
+2,69 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACV AUCTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACV AUCTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2025 13:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACV Auctions Inc. Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

Finanznachrichten News

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that it will transfer the listing and trading of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

ACV's common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE on March 24, 2025, and will continue to be traded under its current ticker symbol "ACVA." ACV's common stock is expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the close of the market on March 21, 2025.

"We are excited to announce the transfer of our company's stock listing to the NYSE, which represents another step in our journey as a public company," said Bill Zerella, CFO of ACV. "We believe the NYSE's market infrastructure and global visibility will strengthen our position and expand our reach to stockholders."

"We are pleased to welcome ACV to our community of listed companies," said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, New York Stock Exchange. "We look forward to working with the company for years to come, as it takes advantage of the visibility and liquidity that the NYSE uniquely provides."

About ACV Auctions

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar.

For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
mduggan@acvauctions.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.