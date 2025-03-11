EQS-News: North Peak Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

North Peak Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services



Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable securities legislation. Pursuant to the market-making agreement entered into between the Company and ICP (the "Agreement"), ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 (plus applicable taxes) per month, payable monthly in advance (the "Service Fee"). The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term, an "Additional Term") unless either the Company or ICP provides at least thirty (30) days written notice of termination to the other prior to the end of an Additional Term. ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time, however ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained under the terms of the Agreement and no equity incentive compensation or other compensation, other than the Service Fee, is being granted by the Company to ICP in connection with the Agreement. ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity services provided to the Company pursuant to the terms of the Agreement will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's common shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's common shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities provided by ICP. ICP Securities Inc. ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors. Clarification Regarding Recent Grant of Options On March 10, 2025, the Company granted 300,000 options to acquire common shares to the CEO of the Company. For clarification, those options expire five years from the date of grant. About North Peak The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company is focused on acquiring historic sites, with low cost producing gold and other metals properties, with near term production potential and 8+ year mine life in the northern hemisphere. The Company has acquired an initial 80% interest in the Prospect Mountain Mine complex in Eureka, Nevada (see the Company's May 4, May 23 and August 25, 2023, press releases) (the "Property"). The Company can give no assurances at this time that its properties and interests will fulfil the Company's business development goals described herein. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. For further information, please contact: Rupert Williams, CEO

Website: www.northpeakresources.com Chelsea Hayes, Director

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the quarter ended September 30, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.ca , many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

