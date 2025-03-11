Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt die Chance auf +100 % Kurspotenzial hat!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.03.2025 15:42 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

11 March 2025

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

The Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025 will shortly be available for inspection at the Company's website (https://www.menhaden.com) and the National Storage Mechanism website (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8733


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.