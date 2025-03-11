Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2025 16:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northern Trust Recognizes the Extraordinary Financial Strides Made by Women

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2025 / In celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day 2025, themed Accelerate Action, we are honored to recognize the extraordinary financial strides women have made over the last half-century. As Glenda Pedroso shared in conversation with Steph L Wagner, "When it comes to women and wealth, we're living in extraordinary times. Our economy is on the precipice of a monumental shift." Watch their full conversation in the newest edition of Elevating Women Magazine to learn more about how far we've come, opportunities for our continued momentum, and what you can do to make the most of your financial life. https://bit.ly/4bzXj1m

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
