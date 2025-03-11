Northern Trust Recognizes the Extraordinary Financial Strides Made by Women

In celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day 2025, themed Accelerate Action, we are honored to recognize the extraordinary financial strides women have made over the last half-century. As Glenda Pedroso shared in conversation with Steph L Wagner, "When it comes to women and wealth, we're living in extraordinary times. Our economy is on the precipice of a monumental shift." Watch their full conversation in the newest edition of Elevating Women Magazine to learn more about how far we've come, opportunities for our continued momentum, and what you can do to make the most of your financial life. https://bit.ly/4bzXj1m

