Providing Fund Administration, Depositary and Banking Services for Partners Group's First LTAF

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announces that it is providing Partners Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: PGHN) with fund administration, depositary, and banking services for its first LTAF, launched in April 2025.

Founded in 1996 and based in Switzerland, Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the private markets industry with over US$150 billion of assets under management (as of 31 December 2024)

It seeks to generate strong returns by identifying attractive investment themes and transforming businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm's investment programs and custom mandates span private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties.

Its new LTAF, the Partners Group Generations Private Credit LTAF, focuses on providing defined contribution (DC) pension funds and other professional investors with access to a diverse range of private credit investment opportunities.

The United Kingdom (UK)'s LTAF regime came into existence in 2021, followed in 2023 by new rules widening its availability to provide a broad range of investors with increased access to private markets. Northern Trust also supported the launch of Partners Group's European Long Term Investment Fund (ELTIF)-compliant Private Equity ELTIF Evergreen Fund in 2024.

Laurence Everitt, head of Global Fund Services, UK, at Northern Trust, said. "We are delighted to develop our relationship with Partners Group by supporting its first LTAF. At Northern Trust we continue to see significant interest in use of this UK vehicle for distributing investment strategies and have the operating model and servicing expertise across illiquid, semi-liquid and traditional assets to support asset managers as they expand their offering for investors."

Northern Trust provides a complete set of services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions to global investment managers supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

