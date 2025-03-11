EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Börse AG

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Deutsche Börse AG Street: - Postal code: 60485 City: Frankfurt / Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900G3SW56SHYNPR95

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 March 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 6.89 % 0.03 % 6.92 % 188300000 Previous notification 6.84 % 0.02 % 6.86 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005810055 0 12869193 0 % 6.83 % US2515421061 0 107963 0 % 0.06 % Total 12977156 6.89 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Lent Securities (right to recall) N/A N/A 23264 0.01 % Total 23264 0.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 28014 0.01 % Total 28014 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % % BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % % Amethyst Intermediate LLC % % % Aperio Holdings LLC % % % Aperio Group, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC % % % BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Fund Advisors % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. % % % BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % % BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % % BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % % BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % % BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l. % % % BlackRock Japan Holdings GK % % % BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock International Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % % BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock International Limited % % % BlackRock Life Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % % BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % % BlackRock UK Holdco Limited % % % BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % % BlackRock Fund Managers Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % % BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % % BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited % % % BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % % BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG % % % iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen % % % - % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

11 March 2025





