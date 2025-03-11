HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): UPDATE ON PHYNIX AND HYPE ASSETS CLIENTS

Update on pHYnix and Hype Assets CLIENTS

Grenoble, March 11 2025 - HRS, European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, provides an update on the latest developments regarding pHYnix and Hype Assets clients.

Update on the situation with pHYnix

HRS has noted that its client pHYnix was placed under court-supervised administration on 6 March 2025, with a 6-month observation period.

The stations currently under production have not been delivered and remain stored at HRS.

In case of a final default by pHYnix, these stations could ultimately be reallocated to other solvent clients, subject to the necessary technical adaptations made to meet the specific requirements of new projects.

Update on the situation with Hype Assets

Despite multiple attempts to reach an amicable resolution, HYPE Assets has still not honored its commitments and has provided no visibility on the installation schedule for the stations, which are ready to be delivered by HRS.

HRS has entered into litigation in order to enforce its rights and will keep the market informed of any significant developments in this matter."

For both situations, the accounting impacts will be specified with the half-year results, as scheduled on April 24.

NEXT PUBLICATION

Half-year results 2024/2025 on 24 April 2025 after close of trading.

