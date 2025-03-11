New role : Mercedes-Benz Board of Management creates new North America CEO role to get closer to U.S. customers and the U.S. market

: Mercedes-Benz Board of Management creates new North America CEO role to get closer to U.S. customers and the U.S. market Strategic Importance: Role to steer strategic direction of Mercedes-Benz in North America

The Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ticker symbol: MBG) is creating a new position of Chief Executive Officer North America to further intensify its engagement with U.S. customers and the economy and to elevate the importance of the United States in its global business plans.

Jason Hoff, currently Head of Quality for Mercedes-Benz Cars Vans will be appointed to the newly created role of CEO Mercedes-Benz North America, effective May 1st, 2025. Jason reports directly into the Mercedes-Benz Group AG Board of Management. The North America CEO will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of Mercedes-Benz in the United States.

"The United States has been our successful home for over a century. To unlock our full potential, we are now creating the position North America CEO. This new position will ensure continued growth and increased synergies in the U.S. by bundling our activities and subsidiaries under one roof. We are poised to continue investing in the strong US economy in the coming years and continue to delight Mercedes-Benz customers and fans alike."

Ola Kaellenius, Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mercedes-Benz is bundling its research and development, sales and marketing activities in the U.S. under one roof to underline the importance of the U.S. customer and market, where Mercedes-Benz has been successfully constructing and selling SUVs, passenger cars and vans using the best American and German parts and technologies. Total car and van sales reached 324,500 vehicles in 2024, making it second largest market for Mercedes-Benz.

Jason began his Mercedes-Benz career in 1993 in Stuttgart and shortly thereafter joined the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) team for the launch of the new M-Class and operations in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In the U.S., Jason, a native of Oregon, oversaw production of SUVs in Alabama as the plant was continually expanded. He held various senior and executive leadership positions in Quality, Production and Logistics before returning to Germany in 2010 to lead the Interior Purchasing group. In 2013, Jason took on the role of CEO for MBUSI in Tuscaloosa and was responsible for increasing the output of the plant and various key model launches.

For the past five years, Jason has been the Global Head of Quality for Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans and has played a key role in driving improvements in the area of product and customer satisfaction.

"As an American, I've had multiple opportunities to be in key roles in North America and Germany. I've been particularly proud to be part of our Alabama's plant's expansion into a global hub for manufacturing desirable Mercedes-Benz SUVs, which customers the world over are queueing up to buy. I know what our amazing U.S. team is capable of and am excited to take our performance to the next level."

Jason Hoff, CEO Mercedes-Benz North America

About Mercedes-Benz in the United States

Mercedes-Benz, with its strong heritage dating back to 1888 in Long Island City, NY, stands as the legacy car brand with the longest representation in the United States. As a major local investor, Mercedes-Benz has committed over USD 10 billion to production, infrastructure, R&D, design, and the dealer network, including USD 7+ billion in our Tuscaloosa, AL, manufacturing site and USD 560+ million in our Charleston, SC, plant. We proudly support more than 163,000 jobs across the country, including 11,100 direct jobs (of which around 8,000 are in manufacturing) and 28,000 dealership employees. Our nationwide presence spans 384 dealer partners and 24 corporate locations in 13 states.

From a manufacturing standpoint, more than 4.5 million vehicles have left the Tuscaloosa plant over the past 28 years, with roughly sixty percent of annual production exported, making Mercedes-Benz US International (MBUSI) one of the largest exporters of automobiles from the U.S. The USA is also the second largest global market for Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. Since 2006, Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC (MBV Charleston) has assembled more than 400,000 vans for delivery across North America.

We are working with around 400 suppliers in the United States and are sourcing our local demand for steel and aluminum almost exclusively in the United States.

The Tuscaloosa operation is the global manufacturing hub for our SUVs (Mercedes-Benz GLE, Mercedes-Benz GLS, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and the EQS SUV Maybach). Additionally, Mercedes-Benz is making EV infrastructure investments of approximately USD 1.2 billion to expand a high-speed charging network in North America over the next 6-7 years.

In 2024, we sold 324,500 passenger cars and 49,600 vans in the U.S., making the United States the second largest global market for Mercedes-Benz cars and vans.

As a pioneer and relentless innovator, we have filed nearly 100 technology patents in the U.S. and introduced DRIVE PILOT, the first SAE-Level 3 system for conditionally automated driving approved for Nevada and California. Mercedes-Benz is committed to being a good corporate citizen, actively supporting communities with nearly 40,000 hours of company-supported volunteer work in 2024 alone.

