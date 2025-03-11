Medtronic Named One of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies for the Third Time by Ethisphere

Annual recognition honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs

Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has received the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Medtronic has been recognized three times and is one of only three honorees in the 'Healthcare Products' industry. In 2025, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

"This recognition is a true testament to the incredible work of our 95,000+ employees around the world, and I want to sincerely thank each of them for making this possible," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and CEO. "Integrity has been at the core of our Mission since our founding more than 75 years ago. Guided by a patient-first mentality, our teams consistently prioritize quality, reliability, safety, and ethics as we develop innovative solutions to address some of the world's most challenging health conditions for millions of people globally."

"We continue to raise the bar for ourselves," stated Tara Shewchuk, senior vice president and Medtronic chief ethics, compliance, and data privacy officer. "Our focus on responsible business practices helps us lead a world-class, risk-aligned ethics and compliance program, driving innovation and positively impacting each area of our value chain - especially patients."

"Congratulations to Medtronic for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair.

Ethics & Performance: The Ethics Premium

The listed 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 7.8 percentage points from January 2020 to January 2025.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

*World's Most Ethical Companies is a trademark of Ethisphere or its affiliates.

