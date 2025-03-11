JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release February figures for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to slip 0.1 percent on month and rise 4.0 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year in January.New Zealand will provide February numbers for electronic card retail sales; in January, sales were down 1.6 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year.Malaysia will release January figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.7 percent on year - moderating from 4.6 percent in December.Indonesia will see January numbers for retail sales; in December, sales were up 1.8 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX