FedEx Services: Ethisphere Names FedEx as One of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies

FedEx Services

Annual recognition honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has received the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

FedEx is being recognized for the third consecutive year and is the only honoree in the Transportation/Trucking/Railroad industry. In 2025, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

"This is a great honor for FedEx, and we are pleased to be among this select group of companies with exceptional compliance programs and commitments to advancing business integrity for the third year in a row," said Peter Blumberg, chief compliance officer of FedEx Corporation. "Our FedEx team members around the globe have done an incredible job building and maintaining our strong culture of compliance and ethics, and we are truly appreciative of this esteemed - and hard-earned - recognition."

"Congratulations to FedEx for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair. "Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process."

Ethics & Performance: The Ethics Premium

The listed 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 7.8 percentage points from January 2020 to January 2025.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.



About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Services on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: FedEx Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire