MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK), a German chemical maker and distributer, reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for financial year 2024 declined to 536.2 million euros or 3.71 euros per share from 714.9 million euros or 4.73 euros per share in the prior year.Operating EBITA came to 1.102 billion euros in financial year 2024, a decrease of 12.9%. On a constant currency basis, this represents a decline in earnings of 12.5% compared with the prior-year figure. This significant decline in earnings stemmed from both divisions in financial year 2024 and in both divisions was driven by the fall in operating gross profit per unit in combination with cost increases.Annual sales were 16.237 billion euros, a decline of 3.4% from 16.815 billion euros last year. On a constant currency basis, sales were down by 3.2% on the prior-year figure. The decline was the result of a fall in sales prices and was not offset by higher volumes. Both divisions contributed to this performance.The Supervisory Board endorses the Board of Management's proposal to use the distributable profit to pay a dividend of 2.10 euros per dividend-bearing no-par value share.The Brenntag Group expects 2025 to be another financial year shaped by subdued global economic demand, geopolitical tensions such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and the uncertainty in the Middle East, and sustained moderate inflationary pressures.The company expects operating EBITA for 2025 as a whole to be between 1.1 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros.After the Brenntag Specialties and Brenntag Essentials divisions recorded a decline in operating EBITA in 2024, the Brenntag Group expects a meaningful rise in operating EBITA in both divisions in 2025.