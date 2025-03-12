Brenntag SE, the leading chemical distributor, faced significant economic headwinds in fiscal year 2024, with revenues declining 3.4% to €16.2 billion. The company's operational EBITA fell more substantially by 12.9% to €1.10 billion, while net profit plummeted nearly 25% from €721.1 million to €543.7 million, resulting in earnings per share of €3.71 compared to the previous year's €4.73. Despite these disappointing results, Brenntag aims to maintain its dividend at €2.10 per share, signaling stability to investors. The company's performance was significantly impacted by geopolitical uncertainties, dampened consumer confidence, and extended downturns in the chemical industry cycle, with particular pressure on industrial chemical prices. The stock has struggled accordingly, currently trading at €64.54, approximately 24% below its 52-week high of €80.00 reached in March 2024.

Cautious Optimism for 2025

Looking ahead, Brenntag provides a moderately optimistic outlook for 2025, projecting operational EBITA between €1.1 and €1.3 billion, suggesting potential stabilization or slight improvement. This forecast assumes modest volume improvements and a gradual recovery in the pricing environment, despite expectations for continued subdued global economic growth and persistent political uncertainties. Analysts remain somewhat more optimistic than management, with a consensus target price of €76.29, indicating significant potential upside from current levels. Investors are eagerly anticipating the next quarterly results, scheduled for release on March 12, 2025, to gauge whether the company's cautious optimism is justified.

