Biovica International: Biovica and Outcomes4Me Partner to Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients to Better Understand the Effectiveness of their Treatment

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) Today, Biovica, a leader in blood-based cancer monitoring, announces a partnership with Outcomes4Me, the developer of the leading direct-to-patient empowerment platform that provides personalized, evidence-based navigation to people diagnosed with cancer. Together, Biovica and Outcomes4Me will support post-menopausal patients with hormone (HR)-positive metastatic breast cancer (mBC), helping them to better understand their treatment protocol, prognosis, and the effectiveness of their treatment regimen.

Biovica's DiviTum® TKa test is a blood-based biomarker test, reimbursable through Medicare and other payers, that clinicians can rely upon to assess proliferation changes in their HR-positive, mBC patients' tumor cells. As a result, providers can gain early insights into how patients are responding to CDK 4/6 inhibitors as a treatment option. This is significant because it allows care teams and their patients to determine if the patient is at risk of progression months before imaging can detect a tumor volume increase.

"DiviTum testing is clinically validated to be prognostic for disease progression and overall survival in mBC and we believe that all patients who are actively managing their care with CDK 4/6 inhibitors deserve to know as soon as possible whether their cancer is responding as hoped to treatment," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica. "Through this new partnership with Outcomes4Me, we can raise awareness among patients with HR-positive mBC that there is a blood test readily available that can help them evaluate their treatment response far more quickly than imaging."

The Outcomes4Me platform is free to patients and available for download on iOS and Android. Through its integration with the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), Outcomes4Me empowers patients with evidence-based, oncologist-approved treatment options, inclusive of the latest FDA-approved treatment options as well as recommended genomic and genetic testing. With a mission to democratize healthcare and improve outcomes, Outcomes4Me also supports patients with clinical trial matching, symptom and medication management aligned with patient-reported outcomes, and personalized content and community.

"We have grown our community of members diagnosed with cancer to over 250,000 by providing patients living with cancer with the evidence-based, personalized guidance they need to advocate for themselves and make informed decisions that are right for them," said Maya R. Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO of Outcomes4Me. "With the rapid advances in science, patients diagnosed with hormone-positive metastatic breast cancer have an increasing number of options with different efficacy and safety profiles. It is therefore critical for patients to not only understand their treatment choices and tradeoffs among various options, but also to know when these treatments may no longer be working. Our patient members opt in to receive information about the latest advancements in care relevant to their specific diagnosis, and DiviTum is an example of such innovation that patients should be aware of so they can discuss it with their own care teams and make the best decisions for themselves."

Biovica and Outcomes4Me plan a two-way educational campaign, reaching each partner's highly relevant audience of patients with mBC, that will both raise awareness for the DiviTum TKa test and champion Outcomes4Me's private, app-based community forum for patients managing their care with a CDK 4/6 inhibitor as key element of self-advocacy and patient empowerment. As part of the campaign, patients who are on a CDK 4/6 inhibitor will be informed of the benefits of blood-based monitoring tools, highlighting how these tests can help track cancer cell proliferation and response to treatment.

To learn more about the Biovica and Outcomes4Me collaboration, view this video.

About Outcomes4Me

Named a 2024 Fast Company World Changing Idea, Outcomes4Me is the first and only end-to-end, AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps patients with cancer take a proactive approach to their care from diagnosis throughout every stage of life and care. Through its patented technology, the company is on a mission to democratize healthcare by providing personalized, real-time, evidence-based information and resources to patients with cancer to address their clinical and emotional needs, ensuring they can effectively navigate through their disease and improve their outcomes. In doing so, Outcomes4Me is working to promote health equity by generating deeper insights that improve care, and accelerating research and access to innovation. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer and technology veterans. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com.

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Biovica and Outcomes4Me Partner to Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients to Better Understand the Effectiveness of their Treatment

