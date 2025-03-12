LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) reported fiscal 2024 profit before tax of 542 million pounds compared to 195 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.86 pence compared to 7.28 pence. Adjusted profit before tax to equity holders was 332 million pounds compared to 76 million pounds, last year. Core operating profit was 1.6 billion pounds, up 6% from last year. Core operating earnings per share was 20.23 pence compared to 19.04 pence.For the year ended 31 December 2024, insurance revenue was 10.57 billion pounds compared to 9.62 billion pounds, prior year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX