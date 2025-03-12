QNX Launches Functional Safety Platform To Consolidate Safety Systems and AI Workloads

Collaborating with Intel and NexCOBOT, QNX's safety-certifiable solution delivers enhanced safety and efficiency in AI-powered robotics available on one platform

NUREMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced a cutting-edge Functional Safety (FuSa) platform for advanced robotic systems. Working with Intel and NexCOBOT, a leading provider of key components for smart robot applications, the safety-certifiable platform consolidates robotic and safety controls onto a single NexCOBOT board, aiming to provide manufacturers and developers a way to achieve greater cost savings, lower power consumption, improved thermal efficiency, and reduced risk of hardware failures.

As AI continues to revolutionize various sectors including industrial automation, the need for robust functional safety measures becomes increasingly critical. This innovative platform, built on the Intel® Core i7 processors and QNX® OS for Safety, aims to meet the growing demand for integrated and safety certified solutions in industrial automation and robotics applications, especially in AI-powered environments. The platform provides enhanced computing power and virtualization for AI-driven vision systems, real-time motion control, and other essential robotic applications, all while meeting safety certification standards.

"With QNX® safety-certified technology at the core of this platform, customers can take advantage of the robust, reliable foundation necessary for AI-inference in robotics applications," said Grant Courville, SVP, Products and Strategy at QNX. "Based, on our proven track record in delivering safety-certified solutions, developers know that our platform meets the standards of safety and performance. Our continued collaboration with Intel and NexCOBOT means we are able to leverage our expertise to create a unified solution that addresses the complex demands of modern robotics and industrial automation."

Engineered to handle compute-intensive workloads while adhering to safety certification requirements, the unified hardware-software FuSa platform can expedite certification processes, cutting down time to market and compliance expenses.

"We recognize the dynamic nature of the industry, and aim to develop solutions that meet the growing demands of our customers," said Ricky Watts, Senior Director of Federal and Industrial Solutions at Intel. "Alongside QNX and NexCOBOT, we are focused on advancing this collaboration to deliver a solution designed to reduce development time, ease certification, and lower costs for manufacturers, making this an ideal choice for developing AI-driven robotic systems, including humanoids and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) operating in unstructured environments."

"NexCOBOT is proud to present the safety control platform, motion and AI control platform, and robotic safety peripherals to the market for AI-driven robotic applications, where we aim to make building smart and safe robots easy," said Jenny Shern, NexCOBOT General Manager.

NexCOBOT's safety modular applications are designed to meet specific industrial requirements by offering flexible and customizable solutions. These applications feature certifiable safety components and software modules, which can be integrated into various robotic systems. By adhering to international safety standards, including ISO 10218, NexCOBOT's safety modules can incorporate essential safety functions such as position and speed monitoring with the Intel platform. This capability enables businesses to adapt to their evolving safety demands.

Join QNX at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, to see live demonstrations and speak with our experts about how the QNX technology can transform your development process.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

