HUAWEI eKit Unveils 20+ Cutting-Edge Products to Propel SME Digital and Intelligent Transformation

BARCELONA, Spain, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI eKit made waves at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, with an extraordinary product launch ceremony themed Explore New Horizons and Create a Better Future Together. The event featured over 20 distribution products designed for nine key sectors including offices, hospitality, and education. HUAWEI eKit aims to drive digital and intelligent transformation and foster efficient growth strategies through continuous product innovation for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

With SMEs increasingly seeking high-performing, intelligent products, HUAWEI eKit has set out to meet these demands, launching over 20 new products across various domains. The datacom domain saw HUAWEI eKit introduce the eKitEngine AP572 and AP673E for high-density Wi-Fi 7 coverage in both classrooms and large conference rooms. It also created the eKitEngine S310 switch with 2.5 Gbit/s speed, all-optical access, and PoE on all 48 ports, catering to medium-sized campuses such as schools and business hotels. In addition, Huawei unveiled their cost-effective AI firewall eKitEngine USG6000F-S. In the MiniFTTO domain, HUAWEI eKit developed a three-in-one optical Wi-Fi 7 access point (AP) - eKitOptix F700D, the next-generation Wi-Fi 7 AP - eKitOptix FG736, the efficient solid-state drive - eKitStor Xtreme 200E, and the portable storage device - eKitStor Shield 210, which is known for its exceptional performance and state-of-the-art protection features. The intelligent collaboration domain saw HUAWEI eKit launch the IdeaHub S3, which redefines high-end conference experiences with its professional-grade 4K camera, high-fidelity cinematic sound, and advanced AI capabilities. These products offer SMEs a wide range of scenario-based solutions and premium maintenance experiences, driving seamless digital transformation and accelerating business growth.

HUAWEI eKit has also upgraded its SME office network solution to better meet industry requirements. The new and improved solution now features a combination of high-density 2.5GE ports and Wi-Fi 7, in addition to the existing entry-level Wi-Fi 6 and cost-effective switch supporting both GE and 2.5GE. It is also capable of supporting 120 simultaneous HD video conferencing streams with zero lag, which provides SMEs with more advanced capabilities. Furthermore, the HUAWEI eKit app and SME Network Center (SNC) have introduced new features such as simplified troubleshooting 2.0 and streamlined expansion, improving overall maintenance efficiency for installers.

Moving forward, HUAWEI eKit will collaborate globally to drive innovation and explore trends in emerging communication technologies. With a focus on developing new products and scenario-based solutions, Huawei will continue to offer robust support for SMEs and pave the way for an intelligent future.

MWC Barcelona 2025 was held from March 3 to March 6 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei showcased its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

In 2025, commercial 5G-Advanced deployment will accelerate, and AI will help carriers reshape business, infrastructure, and O&M. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners around the world to accelerate the transition towards an intelligent world.

For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639874/image_986294_12082213.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-ekit-unveils-20-cutting-edge-products-to-propel-sme-digital-and-intelligent-transformation-302399625.html