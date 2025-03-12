LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corp PLC (LWDB.L), an investment trust, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 98.85 million pounds for the full year, higher than 76.78 million pounds in the previous year.Net profit increased to 96.95 million pounds from 75.15 million pounds last year. Return per ordinary share rose to 73.99 from 57.90 a year ago.Operating profit was 105.39 million pounds, up from 83.32 million pounds in the prior year.Total income grew to 99.74 million pounds from 95.98 million pounds last year.Total income and capital gains/(losses) were 176.04 million pounds, higher than 133.36 million pounds a year ago.Net Asset Value per share at fair value increased 8.68 percent to 872.34p from 802.67p in the prior year.The company has proposed 2024 dividend of 33.5p per share, 4.7 percent up from 32p per share last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX