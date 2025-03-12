BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled RMB187.24 million, or RMB0.53 per share. This compares with RMB452.47 million, or RMB1.16 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 12.2% to RMB2.636 billion from RMB3.002 billion last year.Hello Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB187.24 Mln. vs. RMB452.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.53 vs. RMB1.16 last year. -Revenue: RMB2.636 Bln vs. RMB3.002 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB2.4 -RMB2.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX