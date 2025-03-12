XP Power Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

SG9999003735

Issuer Name

XP Power Ltd

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Steel Connect Sub LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Mar-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

11-Mar-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.571800 0.000000 7.571800 2114957 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) SG9999003735 2114957 7.571800 Sub Total 8.A 2114957 7.571800%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Warren G. Lichtenstein Steel Connect Sub LLC 7.571800 7.571800%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Warren G. Lichtenstein: as a result of his direct and indirect holdings of common units in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and other trust and proxy arrangements over common units in Steel Partners Holdings L.P., Mr Lichtenstein is assumed (for the purpose of DTR5 only) as being the ultimate controlling person.



Chain of controlled undertakings:



Steel Partners Holdings GP Inc. (the general partner of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., the managing member of SPH Group LLC and the manager of SPH Group Holdings LLC, and 100% owned by Steel Partners Holdings L.P.)



Steel Partners Holdings L.P.



The following entities are directly or indirectly 100% owned by Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (ignoring holdings of certain of these entities in parent companies)



SPH Group LLC

SPH Group Holdings LLC

Steel Excel Inc.

Handy & Harman Ltd.

Handy & Harman Group Ltd.

Handy & Harman

Steel Connect LLC

Steel Connect Sub LLC

12. Date of Completion

11-Mar-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom