Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Stuttgart
12.03.25
11:00 Uhr
10,700 Euro
+0,100
+0,94 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70011,30011:14
PR Newswire
12.03.2025 10:30 Uhr
112 Leser
XP Power Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

SG9999003735

Issuer Name

XP Power Ltd

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Steel Connect Sub LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Mar-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

11-Mar-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.571800

0.000000

7.571800

2114957

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

SG9999003735

2114957

7.571800

Sub Total 8.A

2114957

7.571800%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Warren G. Lichtenstein

Steel Connect Sub LLC

7.571800

7.571800%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Warren G. Lichtenstein: as a result of his direct and indirect holdings of common units in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and other trust and proxy arrangements over common units in Steel Partners Holdings L.P., Mr Lichtenstein is assumed (for the purpose of DTR5 only) as being the ultimate controlling person.

Chain of controlled undertakings:

Steel Partners Holdings GP Inc. (the general partner of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., the managing member of SPH Group LLC and the manager of SPH Group Holdings LLC, and 100% owned by Steel Partners Holdings L.P.)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

The following entities are directly or indirectly 100% owned by Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (ignoring holdings of certain of these entities in parent companies)

SPH Group LLC
SPH Group Holdings LLC
Steel Excel Inc.
Handy & Harman Ltd.
Handy & Harman Group Ltd.
Handy & Harman
Steel Connect LLC
Steel Connect Sub LLC

12. Date of Completion

11-Mar-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.