Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today reports the promotion of Dave Skelton to VP Exploration and the appointment of Baykan Aksu as Senior Geologist. Mr. Skelton will succeed current VP Exploration Jeff Ward who is retiring from day-to-day operations and assuming an advisory role.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "Dave Skelton joined Kodiak's team five years ago, and as VP Project Management over the past two years has co-lead our technical programs. The promotion to VP Exploration recognizes Dave's excellent work over this time. With his extensive experience and proven track record in minerals exploration, combined with strong leadership and management skills, I have no doubt that Dave will excel in this role.

I am also pleased to welcome Baykan Aksu to the Kodiak team as senior geologist. Baykan has been working on the MPD project since 2021, providing significant input as a consultant, and I am delighted that he will now join us full time."

Mr. Skelton has over 35 years experience in the mineral exploration industry with a primary focus on the design and implementation of exploration programs. His diverse background spans all aspects of the project pipeline from early-stage exploration to mine development. Mr. Skelton has managed programs in various Canadian jurisdictions and Australia with budgets of up to $50M. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Alberta and has a B. Sc. Degree in geology.

Mr. Aksu has been working in the resource industry since 2016 on projects in Turkey and Canada, and his education includes a B. Sc. Degree in geological engineering and two M. Sc. Degrees in geology. Mr Aksu is a Professional Geologist registered in Alberta and British Columbia.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak added, "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Jeff Ward for his invaluable contributions to Kodiak as former VP Exploration. Jeff has been involved with Kodiak from the start and was instrumental from our initial discovery at MPD to successfully growing it into the resource-stage project it is today. It has been a genuine pleasure working with Jeff and I am glad that Kodiak will continue to benefit from his experience on a part-time basis. I wish Jeff many happy times with his family as he transitions towards retirement."

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD has all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a world-class mine. Work to date has outlined multiple substantial mineralized zones across the property, including several zones with near-surface, high-grade mineralization. A maiden resource estimate for MPD is planned in 2025 and with known mineralized zones open to expansion and more target areas yet to be tested, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the project to build critical mass and make the next discovery. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

