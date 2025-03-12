DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 12-March-2025 / 09:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Cairn Homes PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Los Angeles, USA The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): See Box 10 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10 Mar 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 11 Mar 2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. increased above 6.00% of total voting rights outstanding. Capital Research and Management Company increased above 6.00% of total voting rights outstanding. 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting % of voting rights rights attached through financial to shares instruments Total of both in % (9.A Total number of voting + 9.B) rights of issuer (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 6.00% 0.00% 6.00% 620,247,107 reached Position of previous notification 5.03% 0.00% 5.03% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN Number of voting rights % of voting rights code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BWY4ZF18 37,233,255 6.00% Common Stock SUBTOTAL A 37,233,255 6.00% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be % of voting Type of financial instrument date Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is exercised/ rights converted N/A SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of voting rights % of voting date Conversion Period settlement rights N/A SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Name equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Capital Research and 6.00% 6.00% Management Company SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (a mutual fund managed by Capital Research and 5.60% 5.60% Management Company) Total 6.00% 6.00%

Done at Los Angeles on 11 Mar 2025.

March 12, 2025 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)