MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corporation (TGT) announced Target Circle Week - March 23-29, delivering seven days of exclusive deals and up to 40% off for members of the Circle program. Target noted that Circle 360 members can enjoy 24-hour early access to select deals on March 22, ahead of Circle Week's official start on March 23. Guests who sign up for a Circle 360 membership between March 16-29 can enjoy 50% off the annual membership fee for one year.Also, eligible Target Circle members can access Peacock Premium at no additional cost for three months. The deal is available from March 9-29.