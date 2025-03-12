Tinexta's management is likely happy to have said goodbye to a year in which numerous challenges in two divisions, Business Innovation (BI) and Cyber Security (CS), weighed on group performance. Management expects a strong recovery by both divisions in FY25 with more favourable market drivers. There is also a clear indication that Tinexta is focused on maximising the returns from its existing assets and less emphasis on M&A than historically, following a high level of activity in FY24. The growth is expected to come from consolidating its leadership in key markets, cross-selling opportunities between the divisions and generating operating leverage with strict cost controls. Delivery of its growth expectations would be more than helpful in improving Tinexta's low valuation.

