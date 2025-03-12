BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB99.62 million, or RMB0.03 per share. This compares with RMB59.06 million, or RMB0.02 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to RMB686.82 million from RMB659.36 million last year.Waterdrop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB99.62 Mln. vs. RMB59.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.03 vs. RMB0.02 last year. -Revenue: RMB686.82 Mln vs. RMB659.36 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX