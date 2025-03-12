St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) -Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is excited to announce integration of advanced AI-assisted geochemical and lithological analysis into the 3D modelling of its Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property (the "Property"), located near Buchans, Newfoundland. This innovative approach detects geochemical anomalies through AI-assisted K-means clustering, while enhancing deposit understanding by correlating mineralization with documented lithological units and alteration attributes. With additional modelling incorporating surficial data expected by the end of March, Anteros is poised to further refine and optimize its 2025 exploration program to prioritize high-potential drill targets.

AI-ASSISTED MODELLING HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced Targeting - AI-assisted K-means clustering, geochemical anomaly detection, and lithological classification enhance drill targeting by identifying key mineralization trends

- AI-assisted K-means clustering, geochemical anomaly detection, and lithological classification enhance drill targeting by identifying key mineralization trends Data Optimization - Automated AI algorithms systematically process and integrate geochemical and lithological datasets, improving interpretation efficiency while reducing human bias

- Automated AI algorithms systematically process and integrate geochemical and lithological datasets, improving interpretation efficiency while reducing human bias Comparative Analysis - AI benchmarks Property geochemical and lithological data against established VMS deposit models, supporting data-driven exploration decisions

- AI benchmarks Property geochemical and lithological data against established VMS deposit models, supporting data-driven exploration decisions Cost Efficiency - AI-assisted analysis optimizes target prioritization, streamlining exploration workflows and improving efficiencies of field programs

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

Situated in a region renowned for significant Kuroko-type VMS deposits, known for their rich polymetallic characteristics and significant economic yields

Geologically consistent mineral deposit with a 1,000-meter strike length of Pb-Zn-Ag (±Cu-Au) mineralization

Road accessible and proximal to past-producing VMS mine-sites and infrastructure

Approximately 8,150 metres of historical drilling since 1986

Fully permitted for exploration diamond drilling from the Mineral Lands Division of Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

The Property hosts a road-accessible Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") lead-zinc-silver ±copper-gold deposit located within the Central Mobile Belt of the Dunnage Zone, an established mining district in south-central Newfoundland, that is close to hydroelectric power (Figure 1). The region is underlain by sequences of Cambrian to Silurian volcanic and sedimentary rocks and related intrusive rocks.

The Property borders the Victoria Lake Supergroup, a complex assortment of several distinct volcanic sequences, some of which host world class VMS deposits. Notably, the past-producing Duck Pond VMS Mine, which had reserves of 4.078 million tonnes grading 3.29% Cu, 5.68% Zn, 59.3g/t Ag and 0.86g/t Au as well as additional inferred and measured 1.073 million tonnes of 3.04% Cu, 7.05% Zn, 71.2g/t Ag and 0.8g/t Au prior to mining in 2006 (Canadian Mining Journal, Aug 1, 2006). The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Property.





Figure 1: Property Location (1:350,000 scale)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/244192_055168ecd48c89f0_002full.jpg

Since acquiring the Property in January 2024, Anteros has performed comprehensive digital compilation of historical exploration data. Compilation confirmed that previous geophysical work, including airborne electromagnetics, identified multiple conductive anomalies consistent with the presence of sulfide mineralization. Additionally, historic drill programs have outlined multiple zones of high-grade lead, zinc, silver, and copper mineralization demonstrated by the presence of sphalerite and galena with bornite and chalcopyrite in copper-rich zones. The known deposit area has a strike length of at least 1,000 metres and historic drilling shows mineralization extending to over 800 metres below surface. For more information on the Property, please visit Projects - Havens Steady on the Company webpage: www.anterosmetals.com/havens-steady.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jesse Halle, P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical material contained in this news release.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

For further information please contact or visit:

