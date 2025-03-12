Montreal, Quebec and Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC") a North American leader in natural hydrogen exploration and technology development, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Black Tree Energy Group Sàrl (BTEG), a Swiss-based energy infrastructure and project development firm. This partnership reinforces QIMC's strategic expansion into the U.S., a key market for accelerating the commercialization of natural hydrogen. Together, QIMC and BTEG will drive large-scale hydrogen projects by integrating technical expertise with financial strategy, project development, and execution capabilities.

Driving Growth in the U.S. Market

With strong support for clean natural hydrogen initiatives, the United States presents a substantial opportunity for natural hydrogen development. Through this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), QIMC intends to capitalize on its established expertise in natural renewable hydrogen-encompassing geological and geophysical analyses, project evaluation, and hydrogen fieldwork and drilling-to identify high-potential U.S. sites and accelerate the path to commercial production.

BTEG's proven track record in infrastructure development, industrial gases commercialization, strategy, and financial structuring. will reinforce QIMC's U.S. expansion efforts. By combining resources, both companies will pursue large-scale projects and offtake agreements designed to meet growing US market demand and strengthen the US domestic hydrogen supply chain.

Key Areas of Collaboration

U.S. Hydrogen Exploration & Project Development



Conducting detailed geological surveys, reservoir assessments, and strategic site selection to identify optimal natural hydrogen extraction opportunities across the United States.



Technical & Consulting Services



Providing advanced technical expertise, feasibility analyses, and project management to ensure timely and efficient project execution.



Market Strategy & Offtake Agreements



Focusing on high-potential U.S. markets, securing long-term offtake commitments, and coordinating commercialization strategies that align with evolving federal and state-level clean energy policies.



Infrastructure & Investment



Developing robust infrastructure for hydrogen production, transportation, and storage while actively pursuing investment partnerships to accelerate growth in key U.S. regions.



Broader Sustainable Energy Initiatives



Exploring opportunities to integrate Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS), geothermal energy, and the extraction of valuable gases such as helium into combined U.S. project portfolios.

John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC, commented:

"This partnership with Black Tree Energy Group positions QIMC to capitalize on the rapidly expanding U.S. market for clean natural hydrogen. We believe our expertise in natural renewable hydrogen exploration, paired with BTEG's infrastructure and financial capabilities, will enable us to establish a strong foothold in the U.S. and drive significant growth opportunities."

Jorge Ruiz del Vizo, CEO of BTEG, added:

"Partnering with QIMC presents a unique opportunity to transform the U.S. natural hydrogen landscape. Our collective efforts and experience will focus on advancing natural hydrogen as a viable, large-scale primary energy source. By making access to this natural energy resource possible, we will create value for all stakeholders and contribute to a sustainable energy future."

Next Steps

Both parties will immediately commence work on a U.S.-focused action plan, prioritizing site evaluations and prospective project opportunities. A dedicated governance framework will oversee the collaboration, supported by regular progress reviews and strategic updates.

About QIMC

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp (QIMC) is a Canadian leader in natural hydrogen exploration and technology. The company's mission is to responsibly develop natural renewable hydrogen resources to support the global transition toward sustainable energy. With a dedicated focus on the U.S. market, QIMC is expanding its presence through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology.

About BTEG

Black Tree Energy Group Sàrl (BTEG) is a Swiss-based energy infrastructure and project development company specializing in sustainable energy and infrastructure projects worldwide. With combined expertise in project development and financing, BTEG brings to partners and clients experience and capabilities in hydrogen, sustainable industrial gases and fuels, gas-to-power, CCUS, hydrogen-derived products, and clean energy initiatives. BTEG delivers forward-thinking solutions that generate both environmental and economic benefits.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@qimaterials.com

Tel: +1 514-726-7058

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions in Canada and abroad; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the natural resources sector, in particular as regards the regulation of white (natural) hydrogen exploration, development and exploitation; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; natural resources industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Cautionary Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. Forward-Looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, as no assurance can be provided regarding future outcomes.

