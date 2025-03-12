Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Gregory Lytle as president and chief executive officer. Mr. Lytle has been a consultant for the Company since it completed its initial public offering in 2020. He is also the managing director of Lytle & Associates, a provider of corporate communications and advisory services to private and public companies for over 30 years.

Mr. Lytle's appointment follows the resignation of Michael Romanik as president and chief executive officer. Mr. Romanik will remain a director of the company.

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Mike for his contribution to Silver Dollar since co-founding the Company in 2018," said Mr. Lytle. "Having had the opportunity to work closely with Mike over the last several years, I will truly miss our daily interactions and wish him the very best in health, happiness, and success in the future."

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, along with the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

