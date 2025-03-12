Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of trading today, March 12, 2025, under the symbol HLU (CUSIP: 43741D105).

The Company's common shares (under the former name Valleyview Resources Ltd. or "Valleyview") have been suspended from trading since August 16, 2024, in connection with the Company's reverse takeover (the "Shift Transaction") of Shift Rare Metals Inc. (see the news release dated March 10, 2025 which is available to review on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website www.homeland-uranium.com). Coincident with the commencement of trading of Homeland Uranium Corp., the common shares of Valleyview will be delisted. Shareholders who held Valleyview common shares before the trading halt have had these securities automatically converted into common shares of Homeland.

The Company will now focus on the exploration of its 100% owned Redwash and Coyote Basin uranium properties (the "Redwash and Coyote Basin Properties") located in northwestern Colorado close to the border with Utah, within Moffat and Rio Blanco counties. Full details of the recently completed Shift Transaction and the Redwash and Coyote Basin Properties are contained in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 28, 2025, which is available for review on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

"The commencement of the trading of Homeland Uranium is the final milestone on our path to our transformation into a premier resourceful American-focused uranium explorer. With the transformation now complete, the Company is excited to be focusing our efforts on the exploration and development of our uranium-bearing Coyote Basin and grassroots Red Wash Projects in northern Colorado," stated Homeland Uranium President & CEO Roger Lemaitre.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium Corp. a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado. Homeland also has an ownership stake in the Fraser Lake Au-Ag-Cu project in British Columbia.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect the date trading of the Company's common shares will commence and the future exploration of the Redwash and Coyote Basin Properties. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve. Forward-Looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk that trading does not commence on the date anticipated as well as the general risk factors related to exploration and development as are set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's documents filed under Valleyview's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244271

SOURCE: Homeland Uranium Corp.