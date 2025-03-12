GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: efuse and Sideqik, a GameSquare Company, Enter Multi Year Partnership to Elevate Live Streaming Through Unique Intelligence Solutions

efuse plans to integrate Sideqik's advanced intelligence insights and creator discovery tools to elevate brand engagement in gaming and esports

Sideqik, a GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company") company and leading influencer marketing and intelligence platform, has entered into a multi-year partnership with efuse, an AI-powered ad tech company that delivers access to gamers at scale.. This intended collaboration will bolster efuse's media offerings, integrating Sideqik's industry-leading technology to deliver enhanced targeting and creator discovery solutions.

Sidekick, efuse's groundbreaking live-stream monetization and engagement platform, is partnering with Sideqik to integrate Sideqik's powerful data intelligence into Sidekick's ecosystem. This collaboration enhances Sidekick's ability to deliver smarter, data-driven brand activations by leveraging Sideqik's influencer analytics and audience insights.

By incorporating Sideqik's robust data capabilities, Sidekick will offer brands deeper audience segmentation, real-time engagement metrics, and AI-powered ad optimization, ensuring that brand messaging reaches the right viewers at the right moments. This partnership reinforces Sidekick as the go-to solution for brands seeking to authentically connect with gaming and streaming audiences through contextual, unblockable advertising experiences.

Additionally, efuse will leverage Sideqik's advanced influencer discovery and analytics tools within its agency business, supporting creator partnerships and execution across upcoming efuse projects. By combining Sideqik's intelligence with efuse's media ecosystem, brands will gain unparalleled access to high-impact marketing opportunities in the gaming and esports space.

"At GameSquare, we are always looking for ways to push the creator economy forward with smarter, data-driven solutions," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare Holdings. "This partnership between Sideqik and efuse brings a new level of precision to media buying and creator discovery, giving brands the tools they need to succeed in gaming."

"This partnership with Sideqik allows us to take efuse's media and creator solutions to the next level," said Matthew Benson, CEO & Founder at efuse. "By combining our platform's reach and next-gen distribution framework with Sideqik's data-driven insights, we're creating a more powerful and precise way for brands to engage gaming audiences at scale."

The partnership reinforces GameSquare's and efuse's commitment to advancing the creator economy through cutting-edge technology and strategic collaborations.

For more information on Sideqik, visit www.sideqik.com. To learn more about efuse, visit www.efuse.gg.

About Sideqik

Sideqik, a GameSquare Company, is a leading influencer marketing platform that enables brands to connect with the right creators, manage outreach, measure results, and drive revenue in a streamlined and cost-effective way. By assisting marketers in directly connecting with partners, launching collaborative cross-marketing campaigns, and utilizing analytics to measure influencer performance, Sideqik empowers brands to optimize their influencer marketing strategies.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next-generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award-winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About efuse, Inc.

efuse is the leading advertising technology company connecting brands with gaming audiences, at scale. With cutting-edge technology, deep industry expertise, and a suite of innovative products, including Sidekick (AI-powered, contextual live-stream advertisements), eRena (competitive gaming tournaments), and Esports.GG (premier gaming editorial coverage), eFuse is shaping the future of digital gaming experiences. By integrating AI-driven insights, exclusive partnerships, and a vast creator network, eFuse transforms brand activations into seamless, high-impact experiences.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

